Taliban Detains More Than 10 In Ghor Over Alleged Opposition Ties, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: Sources told Afghanistan International that Taliban intelligence has detained 13 young men in Ghor province over the past two days. The group accused them of links to Afghanistan Green Trend, the political movement led by former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh. Informed sources in Ghor said on Wednesday that Taliban intelligence officers had arrested at least six people from their homes in the village of Atus Sofla and others from their workplaces in Firozkoh, the provincial capital. Click here to read more (external link).