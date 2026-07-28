Taliban Assaults Failed In Zebak of Badakhshan, Says AFF

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front says its forces repelled several Taliban attacks in Zebak district of Badakhshan at around 10pm local time on Monday. The front said its forces launched counterattacks from two directions after repelling the Taliban assaults, forcing Taliban fighters to retreat after suffering casualties. Afghanistan Freedom Front said on Tuesday that five Taliban members were killed and four others wounded in the clashes, while its own forces suffered no casualties. Click here to read more (external link).

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