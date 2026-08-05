Fighters Are Ready To Battle Taliban, Says Fatemiyoun Commander

Afghanistan International: A Fatemiyoun Division commander told Afghanistan International on Tuesday that he and hundreds of fighters under his command were ready to fight the Taliban. The commander said that any anti-Taliban group able to provide sufficient resources could mobilise hundreds of his fighters under its banner for operations against the group. The Fatemiyoun commander, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said remarks by Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, Iran’s deputy ambassador in Kabul, that Tehran did not regard war against the Taliban as “resistance” had angered Fatemiyoun fighters. Afghanistan’s Hazaras and Shias, who make up a large proportion of Fatemiyoun members, continue to face security and legal challenges under Taliban rule. Click here to read more (external link).

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