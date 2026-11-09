Ex-police chief appears in Taliban-linked video confessing to planned attacks

Amu: A media outlet affiliated with Taliban intelligence has released a video showing Allah Dad Fidai, a former police chief in Afghanistan’s Laghman province, apparently confessing to plans to carry out attacks against the Taliban. In the five-minute video, published by the Taliban-linked outlet Voice of Hindukush, Fidai says he received instructions from Sami Sadat, the leader of the Afghanistan United Front, to organize attacks in Laghman and Nuristan provinces. He says Taliban forces arrested him before the alleged operations could be carried out. Click here to read more (external link).