District in Badakhshan briefly falls to anti-Taliban group: Sources

Amu: An anti-Taliban group briefly seized control of Yaftal-e-Paeen district in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province early Friday before withdrawing several hours later, local sources told Amu TV. According to the sources, the fighters identified themselves as a newly formed group calling itself “Sepahian-e Mihan” (Soldiers of the Homeland) and raised the group’s flag over the district administration building during the takeover. The sources said the fighters later withdrew from the district. Click here to read more (external link).

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