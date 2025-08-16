Afghan Freedom Front Says 225 Taliban Killed in Year

Afghanistan International: In a statement released to mark the fourth anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power, the group said its operations targeted Taliban bases, checkpoints and gatherings across Kabul, Parwan, Balkh, Badghis, Herat, Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan, Kapisa, Faryab, Panjshir, Sar-e Pul and Laghman provinces. The front also said Taliban “morality police” from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice have recently been added to its list of targets after allegedly harassing women and men. Click here to read more (external link).