43 Operations Against Taliban In One Month, Says Afghanistan United Front

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan United Front says it carried out at least 43 operations against the Taliban in 14 provinces over the past month, claiming 74 Taliban members were killed and 35 others wounded. The United Front said on Tuesday, 1 September, that the attacks targeted individuals it accused of arresting, torturing and harassing Afghan citizens. According to the group, the operations were carried out between 1 August and the end of the month. The United Front announced the launch of its military campaign against the Taliban on 1 August. Click here to read more (external link).