10 Taliban Members Killed In Badakhshan, Says Anti-Taliban Group

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front said at least 10 Taliban members were killed and six wounded in clashes on Tuesday in Zebak district, Badakhshan, adding that foreign militants were among the casualties. Afghanistan Freedom Front said in a statement on Wednesday, 26 August, that a new round of fighting began on Tuesday afternoon between its forces and Taliban reinforcements sent to front-line positions in Zebak district. It said the clashes continued until 10pm. Click here to read more (external link).

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