WFP Warns of Rising Hunger Crisis in Afghanistan

Khaama: The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Afghan women are witnessing their children die from malnutrition amid shrinking humanitarian support. John Aylieff, WFP’s Country Director in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday that many families have been cut off from vital aid and are struggling to survive. He stressed that now is not the time to scale back assistance, urging the international community to increase support as winter approaches to uphold promises of solidarity. Click here to read more (external link).