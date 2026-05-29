UN Confirms Taliban Rape & Sexual Abuse Of Afghan Women

Afghanistan International: United Nations Security Council says Taliban officials and fighters committed sexual violence against women, with United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documenting 21 cases involving 15 women and six girls in 2025. According to the report, Taliban officials and fighters subjected Afghan women to rape and gang rape. Some victims were also stripped naked or forced into marriage. The report stressed that despite the Taliban’s declared ban on forced marriage, Taliban officials themselves have been involved in carrying out such marriages. Click here to read more (external link).