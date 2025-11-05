The Right to Divorce and the Taliban’s Insulting Response: Women Systematically Face Discrimination

8am: The Taliban, in addition to imposing extensive restrictions on women in Afghanistan, have also deprived them of the right to divorce. Several women who have approached the group’s courts seeking divorce due to domestic violence or dissatisfaction with their husbands report that not only were their requests rejected, but they were also labeled as “immoral,” “disobedient,” or even “prostitutes.” According to these women, Taliban members told them that men have the right to beat their wives and warned them not to bring such matters to the group’s courts. Click here to read more (external link).