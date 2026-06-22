Taliban Ban Women From Recreation: Closed Parks Deepen Isolation and Fear Among Families

8am: As summer begins, several women are voicing complaints about being barred from recreational areas under Taliban rule. They say the restrictions imposed by the group have closed off nearly all leisure spaces to women, depriving families of anywhere to relax and spend their free time. Meanwhile, several women’s rights activists say the Taliban have driven women into isolation through sweeping restrictions, and that the group’s policies, which they describe as misogynistic in nature, are aimed at the gradual erasure of women from social and public life. Click here to read more (external link).

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