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Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education

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Ariana: Amnesty International says five years have passed since millions of girls in Afghanistan were deprived of secondary education, warning that the continued restrictions are affecting the future and aspirations of an entire generation. Despite the restrictions, Amnesty said girls across Afghanistan continue to seek ways to pursue their education, including through online learning, protests and, for some, migrating abroad to continue their studies. Click here to read more (external link).

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