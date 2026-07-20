Amid Taliban restrictions, Balkh women report rising depression

Amu: Women and girls in the northern province of Balkh say years of Taliban restrictions on education and employment have left many struggling with depression, anxiety and other mental health problems, as psychologists report a growing demand for counseling services. Nearly five years after the Taliban returned to power, women remain barred from secondary schools, universities and most forms of employment, leaving many confined to their homes with few opportunities for study or work. Click here to read more (external link).

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