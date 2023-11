8am: The Afghan national football team departed from Kabul for Qatar to participate in the second round of preliminary matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Under the management of the Taliban, the Afghanistan Football Federation stated that the national team set off for Qatar on Monday, November 13. Afghanistan is scheduled to compete against the national teams of Qatar, India, and Kuwait in these upcoming competitions. Click here to read more (external link).