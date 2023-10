Ariana: Oman defeated Afghanistan A by 15 runs in the third T20I on Friday to take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Sent to bat first by Afghans who won the toss, the hosts posted 171/7 in the 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with Aqib Ilyas (84) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (40) emerging as top scorers. Click here to read more (external link).