Khaama: Mujtaba Panjshiri, an Afghan mixed martial artist, delivered a stunning victory on Saturday night, July 12 in Lahore, Pakistan, knocking out his Pakistani opponent, Asad, in under one minute. The fight was part of a semi-main event in the ongoing ETF (Elite Training Federation) competitions held in Pakistan. The swift and decisive win showcased Panjshiri’s powerful striking and precise technique. Click here to read more (external link).

