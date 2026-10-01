Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw

Ariana: Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday. The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5. All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Click here to read more (external link).

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