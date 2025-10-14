AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash

Ariana: The Pamir Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Kabul Zalmi on Monday in the sixth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), played at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul. Kabul Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pamir Stars made full use of their innings, posting an impressive 208 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Despite a determined chase, Kabul Zalmi fell short of the target, handing the Pamir Stars an 11-run win after an intense encounter. Click here to read more (external link).