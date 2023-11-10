Afghanistan’s World Cup success attributed to Ajay Jadeja’s knowledge: Gulbadin Naib

Khaama: Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign has been greatly bolstered by the presence of former Indian all-rounder Ajay Jadeja. Despite a recent loss to Australia, the team seems poised for a promising run in this World Cup. Gulbadin Naib, who captained Afghanistan to a silver medal in the Asian Games, praised Jadeja’s invaluable contributions to the team’s performance. He highlighted Jadeja’s ability to provide guidance and share his vast cricketing experience with the Afghan players, Times of India reported. Click here to read more (external link).

