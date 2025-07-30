Afghanistan’s Taha Ishaqi wins gold in Asian Wushu Championships

Amu: Mohammad Taha Ishaqi, member of Afghanistan’s national wushu team, won a gold medal at the Asian Wushu Championships in Shanghai, marking a rare sporting triumph for the country on the international stage. Ishaqi secured first place in the taolu – tai chi jian category at the 12th edition of the tournament, which runs through July 30 in China. Earlier in the competition, he earned a silver medal in the tai chi quan form, bringing his total to two medals. Click here to read more (external link).