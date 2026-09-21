Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage

Ariana: Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin. The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B. Click here to read more (external link).

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