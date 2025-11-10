Afghanistan Set to Launch 13th National Rostami Wrestling Championship

Tolo News: According to officials from Afghanistan’s Sambo and Kurash Federation, the tournament will begin this Thursday and Friday in Herat Province and will host dozens of prominent wrestlers from ten provinces across the country. Athletes will compete in ten weight categories: 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 95kg, 100kg, and open weight (100+ kg). Rostami wrestling is one of Afghanistan’s traditional and beloved sports, which in recent years has gained widespread popularity among fans. Click here to read more (external link).

