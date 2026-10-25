Afghanistan rise above England to match their highest-ever ODI ranking

Ariana: Afghanistan have climbed to seventh place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s ODI team rankings, overtaking England and matching their highest-ever position in the format. According to the rankings released on Saturday, October 24, Afghanistan have 94 rating points, moving one place up to seventh. England, the 2019 Cricket World Cup champions, have dropped to eighth with 93 points, while Sri Lanka occupy sixth place with 95 points. Click here to read more (external link).

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