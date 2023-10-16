Afghanistan National Football Team expels coach ahead of crucial Mongolia match

Khaama: As reported, the Afghanistan national football team has taken the surprising step of expelling their coach, Abdullah Al-Mutairi, while they are in the midst of preparations for a crucial match against Mongolia, scheduled to kick off in just a few hours. Farshad Noor, the team captain, Faisal Shaiq, and Noor Hussain claim that most national team players do not accept the coach, Abdullah Al-Mutairi, as the national team’s head coach. They do not want him to sit on the team’s bench and lead them in tomorrow’s crucial match. Click here to read more (external link).

