Afghanistan hold Bangladesh to dramatic draw in Abu Dhabi Test

Ariana: Afghanistan produced a remarkable rearguard effort to secure a draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, surviving 142 overs in their second innings to deny their opponents victory after five days of intense competition. The focus now shifts to the ODI Tri-Nation Series in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are scheduled to open the series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 17, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Click here to read more (external link).