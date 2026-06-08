Afghanistan Falls to India by an Innings, 300 Runs

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s national cricket team suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 300 runs against India in a Test match. The match began on Saturday in India, with the hosts posting 564 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their first innings. Afghanistan scored 152 runs in their first innings. In the second innings, however, the team was bowled out for just 112 runs, allowing India to secure a commanding victory on the third day of the match. Click here to read more (external link).

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