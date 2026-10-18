ACL: League leaders Sorkh Poshan claim another 3 points

Ariana: Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their impressive run in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6, beating Aino Mina 2-1 in Kabul on Sunday, October 18, to strengthen their position at the top of the standings. In the second Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) match of the day, Sorkh Poshan showed their quality to secure all three points against an Aino Mina side looking to improve its position in the competition. Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy. Click here to read more (external link).

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