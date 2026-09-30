Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

Ariana: Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance. The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium. Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day. The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Click here to read more (external link).

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