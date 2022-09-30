US Envoy Fears Afghanistan could Witness a ‘Return to Civil War’

Khaama: The United States special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said he fears Afghanistan “could see a return to civil war in time”, calling the need for “political dialogue” in national level. Without a serious “national political dialogue” about the future of the country among Afghans who have “genuine support in their community, I really do fear…. we could see a return to civil war in time,” West made the remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Click here to read more (external link).