U.S. Fuels Anxiety Over Afghan Vote Count

Michael Hughes: It did not take too long for the United States to ramp up efforts to delegitimize the recent Afghan presidential election – a process that was already destined to fail due to Washington’s interference. In light of the recent collapse in the U.S.-Taliban talks, it is not clear as to why the Trump administration continues to share the insurgents’ goal of undermining the ultimate victor, whether it be Ghani, Abdullah or another party. But, rest assured, dark forces are likely hard at work in Foggy Bottom machinating a new roadmap for Afghanistan. Click here to read more.