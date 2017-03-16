Phenomenology of Self-Deception: Understanding US Strategy in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: From the grave existential philosopher John Paul Sartre can shed light on why US politicians, such as Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham – two warmongers who never came across a Muslim country they would not bomb – continue to call for more troops in Afghanistan despite clear impediments, ranging from sanctuaries in Pakistan to political gridlock in Kabul, that make a military solution unworkable. Sartre would argue that certain people are not simply ignorant, they choose not to understand the truth because it interferes with his or her life “project,” which for most in Washington comprises filling one’s coffers to get reelected. Click here to read more.