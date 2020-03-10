Karzai Lashes Out at US Over Current Crisis

Tolo News: A day after twin inauguration ceremonies were held in Kabul by President Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai in a statement called the current situation “concerning” and said it is a consequence of US policies and the US’s “insulting” and “divisive” treatment towards the people of Afghanistan. Karzai says the proof of his claim can be seen in the statement by the US State Dept about the twin inauguration ceremonies in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

