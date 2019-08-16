Ghani Falls Prey to American Diplomatic Sabotage

Michael Hughes: The United States handed bags of cash and awarded ministry posts to the most brutal warlords on earth in Afghanistan during the early post-9/11 era. The United States, for years, looked the other away as the Karzai family and tons of other Afghan government officials transferred millions of dollars into bank accounts in places like Dubai. Yet now, the United States has suddenly had enough: President Ashraf Ghani went too far, apparently, in showing leniency to a fraudster who also happens to be a donor.

Most Afghans certainly have a right to shame Ghani if the reports are true that Khalilullah Ferozi, the official involved in the $1 billion scandal that collapsed the Kabul Bank in 2010, will serve the final year of his sentence at home after donating $30 million to the president’s campaign fund.

