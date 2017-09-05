Air Strike By ‘Foreign Forces’ Kills Two At Wedding Party Near Kabul

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 5, 2017

Afghan officials say an air strike by “foreign forces” killed two people and wounded three others attending a wedding in the province of Kabul.

The incident occurred late on September 4 when a suspected drone strike hit the wedding after some people at the ceremony began firing celebratory gunshots into the air, District Chief Abdul Samai Sharifi said on September 5.

Foreign troops may have thought they had come under attack because of the gunfire, he said, adding that an investigation of the incident was under way.

The Anadolu news agency quoted police spokesman Basir Mujahed as saying a U.S. drone was responsible for the attack.

U.S. forces in Afghanistan, USFOR-A, have not commented on the incident.

Based on reporting by dpa, Anadolu, and Pajhwok

