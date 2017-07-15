Afghan MPs react at US envoy’s remarks regarding Dostum-Ishchi case

Khaama Press: The lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, reacted at the remarks of the US embassy Charge d’Affaires regarding the controversial case of the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum and former Jawzjan governor Ahmad Khan Ishchi. A member of the parliament, Nasrullah Sadiqizada, said the case has nothing to do with the embassy of the United States, stressing that the US envoy should focus on torture allegations of detainees in Iraq, Bagram, and Guantanamo, if he really cares about the abuse cases. Click here to red more (external link).