Zabul governor and mayor escape gunmen attack in south of Afghanistan

Khaama Press: The provincial governor and mayor of southern Zabul province escaped an ambush by unknown gunmen earlier today. According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Zabul-Kandahar highway as the two top officials were on their way to Safa district. Provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Siyal confirmed the incident and said governor Bismillah Afghanmal and mayor Karimullah Hakimi escaped the attack unhurt. Click here to read more (external link).

