8am: Khushal Nabizada, Khalid’s brother, posted on his Facebook page an update confirming his brother’s death, saying that his body had been delivered today. “Naser Khalid was imprisoned three days ago in Kabul for reasons that are still unclear. Khalid is survived by a child, according to sources. Born and raised in Parwan province, Naser Khalid has been working as a psychologist and civil society activist. Click here to read more (external link).

