Women and children among 14 wounded in Taliban mortar attack in Nangarhar

Khaama Press: At least fourteen people including women and children were wounded in Taliban mortar attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of Ghani Khel district. The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the incident and said at least fourteen people were wounded after a mortar round landed in Shergar market. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News