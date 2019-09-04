formats

Will Trump’s Afghan Exit Gambit Fool U.S. Voters?

· 12 Comments
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Michael Hughes: The so-called withdrawal agreement the United States struck with the Taliban will leave about as many troops in Afghanistan as the Trump administration inherited. However, for U.S. President Donald Trump the net of this equation is trivial and something he hopes American voters don’t notice. This is because the White House’s single overriding objective is – and has always been – achieving the mere perception of withdrawal for domestic public consumption. Click here to read more.

12 thoughts on “Will Trump’s Afghan Exit Gambit Fool U.S. Voters?

  1. What
    a
    *weird question- dream on !
    ===
    ==
    =
    It was his election campaign
    promise for
    a
    total withdrawal- and that is it.
    ***
    **
    *
    YOU BETTER
    LOOK
    FOR
    ANOTHER JOB- THE MERCENARIES
    ARE
    PANTING AND PANICKING
    AS WELL !

    Reply

  2. THAT IS HIS *
    BEST
    OPTION- IT IS SOON GOING
    TO
    TURN INTO ITS TWENTIETH YEAR;.
    .
    HE IS
    PRETTY SMART
    ABOUT
    IT ALL !
    ***
    **
    *
    The
    parasitic elements
    won’t be able
    to
    detract it
    from
    other priorities- it is all over !

    Reply

  4. You
    would never
    be
    able
    to
    maintain it, in
    that capacity,
    in
    Afghanistan; obviously, the general public would never cooperate with your nasty
    military games either- you are, in fact, totally ignoring, all so many other factors that are critically and essentially integral parts
    of
    the general equation
    in
    stability
    of
    Afghanistan.

    Reply

  5. IT IS
    BEST
    TO
    RESPECT THE PEOPLE IMM
    AFGHANISTAN- OTHERWISE; THE DYNAMICS OF THE GEO/POLITICAL SITUATION
    OF
    THE WHOLE SOUTH ASIA WOULD BE SHIFTING ERRATICALLY BEYOND CONTROL.

    Reply

  8. THE
    PRIME EXAMPLE
    OF
    THAT WAS THE
    IMPACTS
    OF
    “DAUD KHAN’S”
    COUP,
    (EARLY 70’S),
    ON
    GEO/POLITICAL
    SITUATION
    OF
    THE WHOLE
    SURROUNDING REGION
    FOR FOLLOWING YEARS IN 1970’S
    AND
    BEYOND

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *