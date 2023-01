Toronto Star: The negotiators the U.S. met for historic peace talks did not represent the actual power structure of the regime. In the Taliban’s government, which they call the “Islamic Emirate,” the Supreme Leader is the ultimate decision-maker. The leader is based not in the capital, Kabul, but in Kandahar, in the south. He rarely holds cabinet meetings and denies requests to see foreign diplomats and UN officials. Click here to read more (external link).