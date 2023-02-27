The Taliban’s Guarantor is Now Unhappy

8am: …[Sayed Ishaq] Gailani revealed that he had sponsored many Taliban prisoners during the republic and released them without even knowing them. He expressed his opposition to the US presence in Afghanistan and to Ashraf Ghani‘s method of governing. He had hoped that the situation would improve upon his departure from Afghanistan, but after 17 months of Taliban rule, he is disappointed with the current state of affairs. He was adamant that the Taliban has not yet done anything meaningful or practical to promote the progress and development of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).