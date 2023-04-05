Teenager’s Tragic Death: Tortured to Death by Taliban in Samangan Province

8am: Sources in Samangan province report that a teenager has died as a result of excessive torture by Taliban fighters in this province. According to sources, Juma-Khan, a 16-year-old resident of Kokjar village in Hazrat-Sultan district, was arrested two days ago by Taliban security forces in the district and died in a coma due to severe beatings and torture on the way to Dr. Ekramuddin Wakilzada Martyr Hospital. The Taliban have previously tortured detainees to the brink of death and then handed over their bodies to their families in exchange for a commitment not to make the matter public. Click here to read more (external link).

