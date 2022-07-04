Taliban Turns Shiite Mosques, Religious Schools and Schools into Military Bases in Deserted Balkhab District

8am: Sources in the Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province have confirmed that the Taliban have moved their reserve forces inside the villages. These fighters use Shiite Hazara mosques, religious schools, schools and even health centers as their military bases. According to the sources, the Taliban have deployed an estimated 1,000 fighters in the villages of “Khorma Takht”, “Tajri” and “Al-Darz” in Balkhab in order to prevent possible attacks by Mawlawi Mehdi and his loyal fighters. In this connection, a videotape has gone viral on social media, where Taliban fighters in Balkhab are playing music from the loudspeakers of Hussainiyas/Shiite mosques, and they are having fun inside it with smiling faces. Click here to read more (external link).

