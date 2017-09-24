Taliban target NATO convoy in Afghanistan

Press TV / September 24, 2017

Taliban militants have targeted a military convoy of Danish NATO forces in the Afghan capital of Kabul. There have been no reports of casualties among the foreign forces but at least three civilians have sustained injuries.

Afghan officials said the incident took place early on Sunday when a bomber attacked a NATO convoy in the fifth district of Kabul.

“Around 11:02 am, a suicide car bomber detonated himself, targeted a convoy of foreign forces near Afshar neighborhood of Kabul city,” Najib Danish, the interior ministry spokesman, told AFP. “Unfortunately as a result of the attack, three Afghan civilians were wounded.”

The Afghan Tolo News television channel and Reuters, however, put the number of civilian casualties at five.

Captain William Salvin, a spokesman for the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, confirmed the attack on the military convoy and said that there had been no victims among the servicemen.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Taliban claimed to have killed and injured up to 16 American soldiers in Sunday’s bomb attack.

More than 16 years after a US-led invasion of Afghanistan, security remains fragile. The US-led forces transferred security responsibilities to Afghan forces in 2014, although some 13,000 NATO soldiers, most of them from the US, are still stationed in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, which ruled the country before the 2001 invasion, are reportedly overrunning territory in the south and north.

The Takfiri terrorist group Daesh has also recently emerged in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump has allowed the deployment of another 4,000 US troops in Afghanistan and has repeatedly urged other NATO members to contribute more.

