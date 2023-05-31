Taliban supreme leader, Qatari PM talks held in Kabul

Al Jazeera: The Qatari prime minister held talks with the Taliban earlier this month, signalling a new effort by the Taliban to end its international isolation since they took over Afghanistan nearly two years ago. The talks took place on May 12, which included a meeting between the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhunzada, and Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. However, no details or official readout from the meeting have been released. According to Reuters news agency, a diplomatic source said United States President Joe Biden was also briefed on the talks between the two countries. Click here to read more (external link).

