Taliban Repress and Threaten Students, Seven Hazara Girls Students Expelled from Girl’s Hostel of Kabul University

8am: The deadly attack on the Kaaj Educational Training Center in the Dasht-e Barchi area in the west of Kabul, which killed more than 50 people and wounded 110 others, caused widespread protests inside and outside the country. Incited female students and female protesters started a march a day after this attack. These protests were suppressed by the Taliban in Kabul, Balkh, and Herat provinces, and several female protesters were arrested and released on bail. In the latest case, the Taliban threatened a number of female students in the dormitory of the Kabul University on the charge of “Inciting girls to march” and expelled seven of them from this dormitory. Click here to read more (external link).

