Taliban not allowed into United Nations for now

Ariana: A decision on whether the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York has been postponed for a second time, but could be reconsidered in the next nine months, according to a UN credentials committee report. Competing claims were again made for the seats of Myanmar and Afghanistan with the IEA administration and Myanmar’s junta pitted against envoys of the governments they ousted last year. Click here to read more (external link).