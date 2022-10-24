Taliban Kill One Civilian, Injure 11 and Set on Fire 15 Homes in Behsud District, Maidan Wardak

8am: The Taliban have accused the residents of Behsud district in Maidan Wardak province of cooperating with Alipur, the former local commander, and have launched a large-scale attack on this district. In an interview, local sources said that the Taliban fighters have been present in Behsud district for the past three days. The Taliban have accused the local residents of concealing the weapons of commander Alipur in their houses. The claim however has been rejected by the residents. Click here to read more (external link).