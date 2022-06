8am: A local source in Ghor province said that the Taliban raided Mohammad Moradi’s house, one of the commanders of the public uprising forces in the former regime, killing him along with his wife and daughter on Saturday night (June 25th). According to the source, the incident took place in Chahar Asyab village of Sar-e-Jangal, Lal wa Sar-e-Jangal district in Ghor province. Click here to read (external link).

